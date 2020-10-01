Sergino Dest joins Barcelona from Ajax

Barcelona [Spain], October 1 (ANI): Barcelona on Thursday announced the signing of Sergino Dest, who is making a move from Ajax.

The player has signed a contract that will keep him at the club until the 2024-2025 season.



"FC Barcelona and Ajax have reached an agreement for the transfer of Sergino Dest. The cost of the operation is 21 million euros plus a further 5 million in variables. The player will sign a contract for the next five seasons, through to the end of the 2024/25 season, with a buyout clause set at 400 million euros," the Spanish club said in a statement.

The defender began his career with Almere City before joining Ajax in 2012 where initially he played as a striker in the youth teams before an injury to a teammate gave him the chance to shine at right back.

At Ajax, Dest made his first-team debut on July 27, 2019. The American international played 38 official matches for the Ajax first team, scoring twice. (ANI)

