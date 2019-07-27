Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos dejected after 7-3 defeat against Atletico Madrid

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 14:22 IST

Leeds [UK], July 27 (ANI): After witnessing a 7-3 defeat against Atletico Madrid on Saturday, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos admitted he is frustrated with the 'very poor result' and urged players to work hard to reach levels they aspire to.
"We're obviously not feeling great right now. This has only just begun, they're preparation games to get us up to the top level. There are many ways in which to lose, but we can't be doing it like we did today," Goal.com quoted Ramos as saying.
"We played the game like a friendly, it's a big margin and we head away frustrated. It's a very poor result and we have to try and reach the levels we aspire to," he added.
Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa scored four goals in the match and his club had a 5-0 lead after the conclusion of the first half.
Despite a massive defeat, Ramos said that it is 'far too soon' to draw conclusions as it is still pre-season campaign.
"We have to forget about what happened last season, this is a pre-season campaign and it's far too soon to draw conclusions and be assessing things. We have to keep training as we are every day and we'll gradually reach our best to take on the challenges of the new season," Ramos said.
Moreover, Ramos said that they will draw conclusions once La Liga starts and has 'absolute confidence' in the club of doing well.
"We're getting in shape to try and reach our best and we'll draw conclusions once La Liga has started and we've started to play competitive games," he said.
"I have absolute confidence and after so many years here, if I thought this team weren't capable of winning things, I'd be the first to go. I have immense confidence in this team and in Madridismo," Ramos added. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 14:06 IST

Smashed records yet Meg Lanning wants more

Melbourne [Australia], July 27 (ANI): Even after hitting the highest individual score ever in a women's T20 International, Australia's destructive batter Meg Lanning doesn't seem to be satisfied. She laughingly said she tried to hit the final delivery of the inning for a 12 during her team's first T20

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:20 IST

We've got to bowl at the top of our game: Aussie pacer James Pattinson

Melbourne [Australia], July 27 (ANI): Ahead of the Ashes series, Australian pacer James Pattinson has said his team has to be on the top of their game to challenge English batsmen.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:00 IST

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots sign Mohammad Hafeez for upcoming CPLT20

Saint Kitts [West Indies], July 27 (ANI): Carribean Premier League (CPL) side St Kitts and Navis Patriots have signed Pakistan's all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:58 IST

Amir's decision to retire from Test cricket 'bit surprising': Wasim Akram

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Former Pakistan bowler Wasim Akram has labelled Mohammad Amir's decision to retire from Test cricket as 'bit surprising'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:21 IST

Real Madrid 'lacked everything': Zinedine Zidane on 7-3 defeat...

Leeds [UK], July 27 (ANI): After Real Madrid faced an embarrassing 3-7 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup on Saturday, manager Zinedine Zidane said that his team 'lacked everything'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:02 IST

Simeone onto next game after Atletico Madrid's 7-3 win over Real Madrid

Leeds [UK], July 27 (ANI): Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is staying humble after his club registered a massive 7-3 victory over Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 11:56 IST

Mesut Ozil is 'doing well' after Thursday's carjacking incident

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): After escaping an attack by bikers armed with knives in an attempted carjacking, German footballer Mesut Ozil said he's "doing well".

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 11:45 IST

Winning Premier League is Raheem Sterling's first priority

Leeds [UK], July 27 (ANI): Manchester City's Raheem Sterling said he was happy that his former club Liverpool won the Champions League, but his focus is only on lifting the Premier League title again.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 11:43 IST

Sai Praneeth loses Japan Open's semis

Tokyo [Japan], July 27 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth was knocked out of the Japan Open on Saturday as he lost his semi-final match against Japan's Kento Momota 18-21, 12-21.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 10:17 IST

BCCI writes to US Embassy over Shami's visa rejection

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Ahead of the India-West Indies series, a BCCI source on Saturday revealed that pacer Mohammad Shami's visa application was initially rejected by the US Embassy as the cricketer's police verification record was incomplete.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 09:57 IST

Have always admired you: Bumrah to Malinga

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): As pacer Lasith Malinga bid adieu to ODI cricket, Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah thanked the Sri Lankan for his contribution to cricket, confessing that he has always admired him.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 09:36 IST

Lord's pitch substandard for Test match: Joe Root

London [UK], July 27 (ANI): After winning the one-off Test match against Ireland, skipper Joe Root labelled the Lord's wicket "substandard", saying the match did not offer a fair contest between bat and ball.

Read More
iocl