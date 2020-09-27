Sergio Ramos hails Real Madrid's mentality after win over Real Betis

Sevilla [Spain], September 27 (ANI): After securing a win over Real Betis, Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos said the most important thing during the match was their mentality and hunger to make a comeback.

Real Madrid secured a 3-2 win over Real Betis in La Liga here on Sunday. The club took a lead in the 14th minute but Real Betis then struck two goals, taking a one-goal advantage.

In the second half, Emerson netted an own goal, taking the scoreline to 2-2. After that, Ramos successfully converted a penalty in the 82nd minute which sealed the win for Real Madrid.



"We were very good for the first 15 minutes. We dominated the game up until the first goal, which gave us confidence but in the end, we had to dig in. If you keep giving the ball to quality teams who like to have possession, they will create chances and you run the risk of them scoring goals," the club's official website quoted Ramos as saying.

"The most important thing was our mentality and the team came out hungry to come back, which is exactly what we did. We managed to level it up quickly to get right back in the game. It serves as a lesson for us. We're not going to come from behind in every game," he added.

Real Madrid will now take on Valladolid on October 1 in La Liga. (ANI)

