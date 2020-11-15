Sergio Ramos overtakes Buffon to become Europe's most-capped player

Basel [Switzerland], November 15 (ANI): Spain's defender Sergio Ramos on Saturday (local time) overtook Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to become the most-capped player in European football.

Ramos achieved the feat in Spain's Nations League match against Switzerland which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Ramos now has 177 appearances for Spain in international football, Goal.com reported.

Earlier, Buffon had recorded 176 appearances for Italy in international football.



Ramos had made his debut for Spain in 2005 when he was just 18-years-old. At that time, the defender had become the youngest player to debut for his nation.

The 34-year-old is a key figure of his club Real Madrid as well. For the club, he has scored 100 goals while for Spain, he has managed to register 23 goals.

Overall, Mohamed Al-Deayea and Bader Al-Mutawa of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait both have 178 caps.

Spain is set to face Germany in the Nations League on Tuesday, November 17 and if Ramos plays that match, he will equal the record of Deayea and Mutawa.

The record for most appearances in international football is held by Egypt's Ahmed Hassan with 184 caps to his name. (ANI)

