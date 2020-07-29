Serie A: Inter Milan defeat Napoli by 2-0

Milan [Italy], July 29 (ANI): Inter Milan secured a 2-0 win over Napoli in the ongoing Serie A here.

The three points brought Inter Milan back to second place, with a total of 79 points on the Serie A table.

Danilo D'Ambrosio struck the opening goal of the match in the 11th minute, putting Inter Milan ahead. Inter Milan played well and maintained their lead throughout the first half before taking a two-goal lead in the second half.

It was Lautaro Martinez's stunning strike which doubled Inter Milan's advantage over Napoli. Napoli failed to even open their account as the hosts successfully managed to keep a clean sheet.

Napoli is placed on the seventh position on the table, however, their Coppa Italia win has already assured them of a Europa League place in 2020-21.

Inter Milan will now face Atalanta, who are just a point behind the Antonio Conte-led side, on August 2. (ANI)

