Serie A: Inter Milan secure 3-1 win over Torino

Milan [Italy], July 14 (ANI): Inter Milan thrashed Torino by 3-1 in the ongoing Serie A here on Tuesday.

With this win, Inter Milan have returned to their winning ways as in their previous two clashes, the club suffered a defeat and a draw.

Inter Milan displayed a sublime form in the second half, scoring three goals after the break to overturn Torino's first-half lead. Andrea Belotti scored the opening goal of the match in the 17th minute, putting Torino ahead of Inter Milan.

However, things quickly changed in the second half with Ashley Young netting the equalizer in the 48th minute. After three minutes, Diego Godin's strike handed Inter Milan a one-goal lead.

Two goals in quick succession put immense pressure on Torino and Inter Milan increased their advantage with the help of Lautaro Martinez's goal.

After securing three points from the game, Inter Milan have now brought their total to 68 points in Serie A. The top-placed club, Juventus, still enjoy a eight-point lead at the top. (ANI)

