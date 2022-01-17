Serie A: Leaders Inter play goalless draw against Atalanta, Roma edge Cagliari

Rome [Italy], January 17 (ANI): Inter left Bergamo with a hard-earned point after defending champions played out an entertaining goalless draw against Atalanta on Sunday.

At the Gewiss Stadium, Inter saw their run of scoring in consecutive games come to an end, as the team failed to find the net in Serie A for the first time since a goalless stalemate with Udinese on January 23, 2021. The final figure stands at 39 after an intense battle with Atalanta.

Goalkeepers Samir Handanovic and Juan Musso were the heroes of the match as they pulled off a string of fine stops at either end. Off the back of the Super Cup success in midweek, Simone Inzaghi's faced hosts' high press.



The goalless stalemate sees the Nerazzurri move two points clear at the top of the table. Next up for Inzaghi's side is a home tie in the Coppa Italia against Empoli on Wednesday evening. Atalanta is currently on the fourth position with 42 points.

At Stadio Olimpico, Sergio Oliveira scored the decisive goal on his debut for AS Roma to clinch an invaluable 1-0 win over Cagliari.

Oliveira, just days removed from completing a loan move to the Italian capital, stepped up to take a penalty midway through the first half - converting it with aplomb to ultimately confirm victory for Jose Mourinho's side.

There were other chances to make the game more comfortable for the hosts - and it became somewhat frantic in the closing stages, as Cagliari hit the crossbar - but in the end, a clean sheet was enough to secure the first win of 2022 for the capital side. (ANI)

