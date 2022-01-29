Serie A: With Vlahovic gone, Arthur Cabral joins Fiorentina

Florence [Italy], January 29 (ANI): ACF Fiorentina on Saturday announced the signing of Arthur Mendonca Cabral from FC Basel 1893 on a permanent transfer.

Born in Campina Grande, Brazil on April 25, 1998, the striker scored 65 goals with 17 assists in 106 matches in all competitions for Basel. He is this season's top scorer in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Cabral has previously plied his trade for Ceara Sporting Club and Palmeiras. He will wear number 9.



This announcement has come after Dusan Vlahovic on Friday joined Juventus, which came as a serious setback to Fiorentina.

A lethal finisher, the Serbian has been in amazing form with 20 goals in 24 appearances, between Serie A and Coppa Italia, in the first part of the 2021/2022 season. Those numbers rise to 41 in 64 appearances if totalled with those from the 2020/2021 season.

Born in Belgrade on January 28, 2000, at 16, Vlahovic became the youngest ever player to appear for his local club, the legendary Partizan Belgrade. He left Serbia for Italy in the summer of 2018, when he agreed to join Fiorentina. (ANI)

