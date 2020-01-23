Setien not satisfied with Barcelona's performance despite victory

Leeds [UK], Jan 23 (ANI): Despite a victory over Ibiza, Barcelona coach Quique Setien was not at all satisfied with the club's performance saying that he did not like the team.

Barcelona, facing a Segunda Division B side in Copa del Rey on Thursday, conceded a goal when the game was just in the ninth minute and failed to score an equalizer in the first half.

"I did not like the team. I would have preferred things another way. But in a stadium like this, it is harder. They were aggressive and intense in defence. It has not been easy," Goal.com quoted Setien as saying.

However, Antoine Griezmann netted twice in the second half to hand Barcelona a victory in the match.

After a substandard performance from the side, Setien wants to 'take away conclusions for the future'.

"I would have loved for us to have been more precise and to have played better. But from here we will take away conclusions for the future. It is when you do things badly that you can improve," he said. (ANI)

