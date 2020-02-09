Several names on the table, says Setien as Barcelona look to add another striker

Leeds [UK], Feb 9 (ANI): Barcelona manager Quique Setien stressed that his club needs another striker and that there are 'several names on the table'.

The club is suffering from an injury crisis as many of the players are recovering from their respective injuries. However, they will need authorisation before they can pursue any deal.

"It's obvious we need another attacker, there are several names on the table but it depends on many things. First of all, we will need authorisation," Goal.com quoted Setien as saying.

Barcelona were recently knocked out of the Copa del Rey after facing a 1-0 defeat against Athletic Bilbao. They are placed on the second spot on the La Liga table, topped by Real Madrid.

Reflecting on the club's recent performances, Setien said: "It's about the dynamic of how this team has been playing away from home for some time. The other day I thought we improved a lot but unfortunately, the result didn't go our way."

Barcelona will next play against Real Betis on February 10. (ANI)

