Shane Duffy joins Celtic on season-long loan

Glasgow [Scotland], September 2 (ANI): Celtic FC on Wednesday announced that Shane Duffy has signed a season-long loan deal with the club.

"Celtic Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Ireland internationalist Shane Duffy from English Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion on a season-long loan," the club said in a statement.

Shane, who has also played with Everton and Blackburn Rovers, has made 130 appearances for Brighton, scoring eight goals and assisting five times for his teammates in that time.

The 28-year-old centre-back is currently on international duty with Ireland as they prepare to face Bulgaria and Finland in Nations League matches.

Duffy is delighted to join the Scottish club and said it is a 'huge honour' for him.

"I really am delighted to sign this deal with Celtic. It is a huge honour for me to join Celtic, such a huge institution and a brilliant football club that I have always loved and admired," the club's official website quoted Duffy as saying.

"It will be a fantastic personal moment for me when I pull on the Celtic jersey. It's just a great feeling -- I could not be happier to be part of the club now and I just can't wait to start working with the manager, the staff and the players when I return from international duty with Ireland," he added.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon added: "We are delighted to bring a player of Shane's quality to Celtic. He is an international player with so many great attributes. He is a leader and he's a warrior -- someone with real ability and who will also give us that great physical presence." (ANI)

