Shaw and I motivate each other: Man United left-back Telles

Manchester [UK], April 1 (ANI): Manchester United left-back Alex Telles believes that competition among players for a spot in the squad is good for the club, saying that such a situation only benefits the team.

Luke Shaw's immaculate form has meant Telles has been restricted to seven Premier League appearances.

"I've always said that, when you've got players of the highest quality in the team, then the thing that ends up benefiting is Manchester United; the team," the club's official website quoted Telles as saying.



"Since I've arrived here, I've worked as hard as I can and I've done everything I can to show that I deserve to be here, and I think I've done that. At the same time, I'm really happy for Luke Shaw, who has made great progress and has been playing really well. He trains really well and he's done excellently in the matches as well," he added.

Telles has featured in 18 of the club's 47 games so far in 2020/21. However, the player admitted that he is enjoying battling it out with Shaw for a spot, adding that they both motivate each other and push each other to further improve.

"When you've got a situation like that, then the team can only benefit from it. And it's Man United that wins from that [situation]. In terms of the two of us, we both motivate each other and push each other further forward and we help each other. That's really, really important throughout the team, independent of the positions we play," he said.

Currently sitting on the second spot on the Premier League table, Manchester United will next play against Brighton on Monday. (ANI)

