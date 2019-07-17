Newcastle United's coach Steve Bruce (Photo/ Newcastle United Twitter)
Newcastle United's coach Steve Bruce (Photo/ Newcastle United Twitter)

Sheffield Wednesday unhappy with Steve Bruce's appointment by Newcastle United

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 20:51 IST

Sheffield [UK], July 17 (ANI): Soon after Newcastle United announced Steve Bruce's appointment as head coach, the 58-year old's previous club Sheffield Wednesday expressed dissent while adding that they are taking legal advice on the matter.
"The Club is disappointed to learn via public statement issued by Newcastle United that it has appointed former Sheffield Wednesday staff Steve Bruce, Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence," the club said in a statement.
"Regardless of the fact that the staff resigned from their positions with the Club on Monday, there remains outstanding legal issues to be resolved between the club and the staff and Newcastle United. The Club is currently considering its position and taking the appropriate legal advice," the statement added.
Bruce was appointed by Newcastle United after the departure of Rafa Benitez.
Bruce and his staff will travel to China and will meet the squad following Wednesday's Premier League Asia Trophy clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers. (ANI)

