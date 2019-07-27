Simeone onto next game after Atletico Madrid's 7-3 win over Real Madrid

Leeds [UK], July 27 (ANI): Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is staying humble after his club registered a massive 7-3 victory over Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.

"I do not rush to anything. I live the reality of the moment. It was a good game. I see them with enthusiasm, optimism, enthusiasm. Now, wait for the next game to rotate the players and get to La Liga. I do not consider this match to be the reality of potential between each other," Gola.com quoted Simeone as saying.

Diego Costa scored four goals in the match and the club had a 5-0 lead after the conclusion of the first half.

"We prepared the game well. Having seen Madrid, we looked for where we could harm them. We tried to find good places at the exit of the ball ... and we were very precise, that in football it is important," Simeone said.

Despite registering a big victory over Real Madrid, Simeone is still seeking improvement as he said there is 'always something that can be improved'.

"There is always something that can be improved. Beyond the scoreboard, Madrid went to our end with great force. And they had chances. That has to be adjusted and try to add talent and effort. Today all the important teams have three or four talented players in the group," he said. (ANI)

