Sir Kenny Dalglish testing positive for coronavirus was 'real shock' for Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool [UK], April 13 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that it was a 'real shock' for him when he got to know that club's legend Sir Kenny Dalglish tested positive for the coronavirus.

Dalglish was admitted last Wednesday for the treatment of an infection and was subsequently tested for coronavirus. Although asymptomatic, Dalglish tested positive and remained in hospital until the weekend, when he returned home.

"It was a real shock three days ago when I heard about it first. The boys were sent a message in our WhatsApp group and everybody was like, 'Wow'. What you feel in that moment is a massive difference if you know somebody who got the virus, or if you don't know. In this moment, it was like, 'Wow, one of us has it' and it was really crazy," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

Klopp termed coronavirus as a 'terrible disease' and sent good wishes to Dalglish.

"We all know this terrible disease is causing heartache all over the world, but this was the first time for many of us someone we have such a personal connection to was affected to this extent. I had the opportunity to text immediately with one of his daughters and we spoke about it," he said. (ANI)

