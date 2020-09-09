Sky is the limit for me and Liverpool: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool [UK], September 9 (ANI): After being crowned as the PFA Young Player of the Year, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has warned all the rival teams that "sky is the limit" both for him and the Reds.

Liverpool had won the Premier League 2019-20 season and this success came on the back of the Champions League 2018-19 title.

"There's so much hunger. There are certain mentalities that are instilled in you from habits all the time, from the people around you that make you think like that, the manager, the staff, and the way the club is run. There's just always something more you can achieve, you can never settle on what you've achieved so far," the official website of Liverpool quoted Alexander-Arnold as saying.

"For me, there's a lot more to achieve and I know there's still so much potential to reach. For me, really, the sky is the limit. That's what I've got to aim for. I've just got to keep working hard and hopefully, I'll be able to achieve more moments like this," he added.

The Liverpool defender has said that the side will try to add more laurels in their trophy cabinet.

"It's all I've ever known, so to be able to play for this club and to represent them on a day-to-day basis is a dream come true. I'm living the dream every day, and to have special days like this when I'm able to just smile at winning trophies means as a club and as a team we've done the right thing and we are on the right track to achieving the things we want to achieve," Arnold said.

"Over the last two seasons we've done amazing things and I think we've still got a lot of potential to give. We know we can still achieve more things. That's the exciting part and I think it's an exciting time to be a Liverpool player," he added.

Liverpool will open their Premier League 2020-21 campaign against Leeds United on September 12. (ANI)

