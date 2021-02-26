Slavia Prague showed more quality when it was required: Rodgers

Leicester [UK], February 26 (ANI): After suffering a shock exit from the Europa League, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said their opponents, Slavia Prague, showed more quality when it was required.

The first-leg match between the two teams had ended in a goalless draw. However, Lukas Provod and Abdallah Sima scored one goal each in the second leg on Friday to send the Czech outfit into the Round of 16.

"I think the best team won over the course of the evening. If you assess the two legs, we didn't create enough opportunities and then we didn't defend well enough, with enough intensity in the games," Rodgers told LCFC TV.



"I felt that they defended with more aggression than us and they showed more quality when it was required to score the goals, so unfortunately, we lose the game and go out," he added.

Slavia Prague scored both goals in the second half as the first half of the game witnessed a good competition between the two teams. Rodgers said his team started the match well but lacked precision with their pass.

"We started the game well, got into some good areas, but we lacked that precision with our pass or that bit of quality when we arrived in," he said.

"We've gone to sleep just after half-time and conceded but still, even at 1-0, I fancy us with the players we could bring in to get back into the game, but we never did. Over the course of the two legs, we didn't quite create enough opportunities," Rodgers added. (ANI)

