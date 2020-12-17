Solskjaer asks Manchester United to show title winning credentials

Manchester [UK], December 17 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged his players to show some fight and get ready for showing Premier League winning credentials over the upcoming few games in the Christmas-New Year period.

In the coming 15 days, United are slated to play six games. Among these six matches, five will be played as Premier League games. Solskjaer's side is slated to face Sheffield Shield later today.

United is currently placed at the ninth spot in the Premier League 2020-21 standings with 20 points from 11 matches, eight points behind table-toppers Liverpool.

"This is a big run of games for us. After the Villa game on New Year's Day, we have a little bit of a break in the league. This period is going to be vital and it'll be easier for me to answer around that time," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.



"I'd be disappointed if the players didn't think we can put a challenge up. At the moment, anything goes in the league. There are different reasons for different results. I feel we're getting better but we have to improve quite a bit to take that next step as well," he added.

United was earlier knocked out of the Champions League in the group stages and now the side would be seen in action in the Europa League.

"Whoever finds the consistency and the energy will have a better chance than in the last few seasons, because there's been a few runaway teams," Solskjaer said.

"Even though we've got six games in less than 16 days, we've still got to look at one, then one, and then one because if you take your eye off the ball you'll quickly lose points in games where you expect to take more," he added.

After the game against Sheffield, United will be locking horns against Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday. (ANI)

