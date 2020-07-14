Solskjaer calls Bruno Fernandes a 'team player'

Manchester [UK], July 13 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed Bruno Fernandes' impact ever since he joined the club.

Solskjaer has also called Fernandes a team player for always standing by the team and doing everything he can for making the side win.

"He's made an impact since he's come in but he's a team player. That's what you see with him, he plays for the team and plays to create chances, he works his socks off and he does everything a Man United player should be doing," the official website of Manchester United quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"He thinks about the team first, then his own performance, and I'm sure he'd change all these personal awards into trophies for the team and a Champions League position for next season," he added.

Fernandes was signed by United in January this year and ever since then, the side has not looked back.

The midfielder made his way to United from his previous club Sporting.

Manchester United is currently enjoying a 17-game unbeaten streak and is in contention for finishing in the top four of Premier League standings.

The side is currently at the fifth position in the Premier League standings with 58 points from 34 matches.

United will take on Southampton later today. (ANI)

