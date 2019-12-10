Solskjaer compares Marcus Rashford to Cristiano Ronaldo

Leeds [UK], Dec 10 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compared Marcus Rashford to Cristiano Ronaldo and said the 22-year-old has every chance in the world to become a 'top, top player'.

"It's very easy to compare the two of them, yeah. Both with skills, body shape, attitude, attributes - everything. The boy [Rashford] has every chance in the world to become a top, top player. Let's hope he continues like this," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

Ronaldo, who plays for Italian club Juventus, has played for Manchester United before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009.

Solskjaer said that as long as Rashford stays positive, he will score goals.

"I don't want to talk about the amount of goals. As long as he keeps being positive and being direct and thinking about getting in front of the goal and getting chances, he'll score goals," he said.

Rashford scored twice during Manchester United's 2-1 win against Tottenham on December 5. He also netted a goal against Manchester City to help his club secure a 2-1 victory on Saturday. (ANI)

