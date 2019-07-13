Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Solskjaer feels Manchester United can revive

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:36 IST

Leeds [UK], July 13 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that they can get back to the level they were in the past and they are on the way to building a new squad.
"We can get back to the level we were, definitely. We are on the way to building a new squad. We've got new coaching staff, I believe so much in this club and this project. To be a manager of this club is fantastic," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.
Under the leadership of Sir Alex Ferguson the club established as one of the world's biggest clubs as they won 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups.
During Ferguson's time, midfielder Bryan Robson played a major role and Solskjaer said that he needs a player like Robson in the team.
"I never got the honour of playing with Robo (Bryan Robson) but we need a player like him in the team. Of course, we're waiting for the young ones to come through because we've got so many exciting players and I'm sure we'll see the best out of them in the years to come. There's some experienced ones that have a few years left in them too," he said. (ANI)

