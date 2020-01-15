Solskjaer hails 'professional' Marcus Rashford

Manchester [UK], Jan 15 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed 'professional' Marcus Rashford and said that the 22-year-old is 'raring to go again'.

Rashford was substituted before the hour mark during a clash against Norwich City on Saturday.

"Yeah, he's fine. Marcus is a young boy that I don't want to use too much for his own benefit, because you don't want to burn him out. But he's so energetic and professional and he's raring to go again," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

Manchester United registered a 4-0 win in the Premier League match against Norwich City with Rashford scoring twice in the game.

Solskjaer said Rashford is working on his penalties.

"He's still working on his penalties, his free-kicks and the shots from outside the box but we are focused more on his runs into the box and getting into the dangerous areas for the tap-ins, the easy ones, the ones I scored," he said.

"Those are the ones that will get you between five and 10 goals a season, and take you from 15 to 25 [in total]," Solskjaer added.

Manchester United will take on Wolves in FA Cup on January 16. (ANI)

