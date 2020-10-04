Solskjaer looking forward to Manchester United's match against 'strong' Tottenham

Manchester [UK], October 4 (ANI): Ahead of the match against Tottenham, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said their opponents are a "strong team" and he is looking forward to the game.

"I can't recall now how many years they've been in the top four and the Champions League - not long ago they were in the Champions League final, so they're a strong, strong team and we've had some fantastic games against Tottenham over the years. I'm looking forward to it," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

Manchester United did not get off to a good start in this season of Premier League as the team suffered a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace. However, Solskjaer's men then made a comeback in the league, securing a 3-2 win against Brighton in their next game.



Currently placed on the 14th position, Manchester United will now take on Tottenham in the league on Sunday.

Also, Manchester United are paired with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), RB Leipzig, and Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League group stages.

Reflecting on the same, Solskjaer said: "Yes, semi-finalists in Leipzig and finalists in PSG. Of course, you know you're going to play against good teams. It just shows the challenge we're facing and how far we've come. Istanbul [Basaksehir] almost got to the quarter-finals in the Europa League as well. Now they've signed Rafael [da Silva] and it will be a nice little reunion with him." (ANI)

