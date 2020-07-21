Solskjaer says Man United focusing on next game, not fazed with FA Cup semi-final defeat

Manchester [UK], July 21 (ANI): After Manchester United faced a FA Cup semi-final defeat against Chelsea, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that "defeat isn't the end of the world" and they are focussing on the next game.

Chelsea secured a 3-1 win over Manchester United on July 19 to book their spot in the FA Cup final.

"When you lose a game you're hurt and disappointed. You've just got to focus on the next thing," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"A defeat isn't the end of the world - it was the end of the FA Cup dream and the final, but now it's business as usual and onto the next game. We've had so many setbacks as a club before. We've lost big games before and we've turned that around and that's what we need to do now," he added.

Manchester United is now fighting to finish in the top-four in Premier League. They currently have 62 points and are placed in fifth place. However, a win in the remaining two matches will confirm their spot in the top-four.

In Premier League, Manchester United has performed brilliantly since the resumption of the league.

Commenting on the same, Solskjaer said, "So far we've done really well after the restart. At the moment, I'm just thinking about one game. Of course, if we can get through unbeaten, then that's us in the Champions League next year. Now all eyes are on West Ham. We know their threats and how well they've played lately. We just have to focus on that." (ANI)

