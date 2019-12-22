Solskjaer to have 'final say' on Man Utd transfers

Leeds [UK], Dec 22 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer asserted that he has the final say on players' transfer and nobody will be included in the side without his approval during the January transfer window.

"I'll always have the final say on transfers. No one comes in the door without me saying yes. It has to be that way, even though signing players is a process involving other members of staff," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of players next month, particularly in the forward positions following the summer departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

"I don't really speak to agents, because I have nothing to do with the money side of it, but the final decision on who becomes a Manchester United player will be mine," the manager said.

United's midfielder Paul Pogba after recovering from his ankle injury was struck by illness. He has been out of the field since September.

Solskjaer remains optimistic that the 26-year-old will return to the side before the end of the year and dismissed transfer conspiracy theories about his prolonged absence.

"All I can say is that Paul is working as hard as he can to get back and you will see him smile again as soon as he's back on the pitch. He is a Manchester United player, someone we are really happy to have in the squad and one of the best players in the world, but he needs to be fit," Solskjaer said.

Later in the day, the team will face Walford in the Premier League fixture at Vicarage Road stadium. (ANI)

