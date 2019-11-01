Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Solskjaer uncertain over availability of Maguire, Lindelof, Rashford during Bournemouth clash

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 19:16 IST

Manchester [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Bournemouth, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressed uncertainty over the availability of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Marcus Rashford in the match.
All three of them picked up slight knocks during their 2-1 win over Chelsea on Thursday.
"It's still early. Hopefully we can get them back on the pitch tomorrow," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.
"They got some treatment yesterday, a little bit more treatment today, a light session and hopefully they're ready. I can't tell you exactly now," he added.
Manchester United will compete against Bournemouth in Premier League on November 2. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 19:11 IST

Pakistan women will aim to win ODI series against Bangladesh

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 1 (ANI): Ahead of the ODI series against Bangladesh, Pakistan women's skipper Bismah Maroof is confident that her side will clinch the series

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:49 IST

Saud Shakeel to captain Pakistan for Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 1 (ANI): Top-order batsman Saud Shakeel was appointed the captain for the upcoming Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:13 IST

Third T20I: Australia defeat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 1 (ANI): Australia defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the third T20I, thus sealing the series whitewash at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:44 IST

Andrew Tye to miss Pakistan series due to elbow surgery

London [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): After being ruled out of the home T20I series against Sri Lanka, Australia pacer Andrew Tye is set to miss most of the summer in order to undergo surgery for his injured elbow.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:43 IST

Featuring in 100 matches for Liverpool is 'just a dream' for...

Liverpool [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is on the verge of featuring in the 100th match, said it is 'just dream' for him to achieve that feat.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:23 IST

AIFF signs MoU with German Football Association

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): All India Football Federation (AIFF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with German Football Association (DFB) here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:12 IST

International federations reach consensus on establishing rules...

Quai Antoine [Monaco], Nov 1 (ANI): A group of international federations reached a consensus on establishing rules that will allow transgender athletes to enter elite female competitions.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:47 IST

India practice hard ahead of first T20I against Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Indian cricket team had a training session ahead of the first T20I against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley stadium here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:17 IST

James Vince eyeing a spot in England's T20 side for World Cup

London [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): After playing a match-winning knock of 59 in the first T20I against New Zealand, cricketer James Vince is hopeful of making it to England's squad for World T20 next year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:02 IST

We have to play despite pollution, says Indian batting coach...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Ahead of the first T20I between India and Bangladesh, batting coach Vikram Rathour said that there was pollution but the match would be played as scheduled.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 15:13 IST

Cricket fraternity wishes VVS Laxman on his 45th birthday!

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The Cricket fraternity on Friday wished former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman on his 45th birthday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:29 IST

'It is a huge loss of us' coach Domingo on Shakib's ban

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Ahead of the first T20I against India, Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo on Friday said the absence of Shakib Al Hasan is a huge loss for them.

Read More
iocl