Solskjaer uncertain over availability of Maguire, Lindelof, Rashford during Bournemouth clash

Manchester [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Bournemouth, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressed uncertainty over the availability of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Marcus Rashford in the match.

All three of them picked up slight knocks during their 2-1 win over Chelsea on Thursday.

"It's still early. Hopefully we can get them back on the pitch tomorrow," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"They got some treatment yesterday, a little bit more treatment today, a light session and hopefully they're ready. I can't tell you exactly now," he added.

Manchester United will compete against Bournemouth in Premier League on November 2. (ANI)

