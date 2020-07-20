Solskjaer wants Manchester United to switch focus on Premier League after FA Cup defeat

London [UK], July 20 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that his club "needs to get over" the FA Cup defeat as he switches focus on the upcoming Premier League games.

Manchester United suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in FA Cup semi-final which ended their hopes of winning the competition. With this victory, Chelsea have set up the final clash against Arsenal, who defeated Manchester City to book their spot.

"That is the way of a footballer's life, you need to get over this. We made a few changes today, fresh legs. We will be ready for Wednesday," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"We know how huge those two games are, they are going to be massive for us and we are looking forward to it," he said.

Solskjaer's men are currently fifth in the Premier League table and can secure a top-four finish by winning both of the remaining top-flight fixtures, against West Ham United and Leicester City.

Referencing the club's 12-match unbeaten run in the Premier League, Solskjaer said, "We have been great in the last few months, giving ourselves a chance going into the last two games."

"We always said that if we can get into the Leicester game needing to beat them, that would be a great achievement and we might be able to even go one step further than that if we get a good result against West Ham," he added.

Manchester United currently have 62 points, same as fourth-placed Leicester City. The third-placed club, Chelsea, are also not too far to catch up Manchester United as Frank Lampard's side is only one point ahead.

The club will face West Ham on July 22. (ANI)

