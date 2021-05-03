Solskjaer wants Paul Pogba and Cavani to stay at Man Utd

Liverpool [UK], May 2 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes that the club's improvement in the ongoing season might convince midfielder Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani to remain with the side for many years to come.

Pogba is having a superb run of form in the team and was once again on the scoresheet on Thursday as the Reds beat Roma 6-2 in the first leg of our Europa League semi-final.

"He knows my feelings about him and that I want him to stay. It's about creating an environment that we thrive in, a competitive environment and a team who challenge for trophies," the club's website quoted Solskjaer as saying.



"He and Edinson [Cavani] are winners but they are also human beings and it's important that they enjoy coming in and enjoy playing for this team. If we can play like tonight [Thursday] against Liverpool, and they can feel our progress, our chances are probably bigger to keep them," he added.

Solskjaer said he has always enjoyed coaching Pogba and termed the midfielder as a "winner", who wants to continuously hone his skills.

"I have worked with Paul now for a few years. I had him when he was a kid as well and I've always said I enjoy managing Paul; I enjoy coaching him, I enjoy talking to him and enjoy challenging him because he is a winner," said Solskjaer.

"He wants to be better, he has listened, and I think we can see that he is enjoying himself here as well," he added.

Manchester United and Liverpool will lock horns in the Premier League clash on Sunday. Liverpool are currently at the sixth position in the points table with 54 points while Manchester United is at the second spot. (ANI)

