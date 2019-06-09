Southgate effaces rumours regarding his England departure

Leeds [UK], June 9 (ANI): England national football team manager Gareth Southgate has no hankering of leaving his duty for any club as he said he is committed to England.

"I'm committed to England, simple as that. I don't need to hedge my bets in keeping doors open or keeping things alive. There's no way that I would leave England at this point in time, to take any job," Goal.com quoted Southgate as saying.

With this, Southgate swept away all the speculation regarding his move to Chelsea and said he is focusing on European Championship and making England a best possible team.

"The only thing on my mind is that we've got a European Championship next summer and we've got to keep improving to be the best possible team we can be for this country. My sole focus is producing the best team possible for England," he said.

Apart from shedding light on his future, Southgate also opined over his assistant Steve Holland's future saying that he too will stay.

"I'm sure that at some point in the future [Holland] is going to want to be a manager and take that opportunity. I don't believe that would be now, because he is very committed to the work we are doing, looking forward to next summer," Southgate said.

Southgate even heaped praise on Holland calling him the "best assistant" in the country.

"He's the best assistant in the country, there's no doubt in my mind about that. I'm very fortunate to have him with me," he said. (ANI)

