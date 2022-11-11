Spain announce 26-man FIFA World Cup squad; Sergio Ramos snubbed

Barcelona [Spain], November 11 (ANI): Spain on Friday announced the 26-man squad for the World Cup, with no place for Paris Saint-Germain's Sergio Ramos or Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara, Sapin football team announced on their official social media handle.

Former Real Madrid defender Ramos, who was a member of the 2010 World Cup-winning Spain team, was hoping to play in his fifth tournament but was unable to travel to Qatar.

Meanwhile, the twenty-year-old Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has been added to Spain's squad for the World Cup.



Since making his fourth appearance as a teenager in October 2020, after breaking the record for Spain's youngest scorer, Ansu has not competed for Spain. Leg injuries ended his stellar start for Spain and Barcelona.

On November 17, Spain's players will fly to Jordan to play a friendly match against that nation's national team. After that, they will take a flight to Doha, where the squad will set up camp for the World Cup.

Spain will face Costa Rica in its World Cup opener on November 23. In Group E, the 2010 champions will also compete against Germany and Japan.

The full squad is: Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez, David Raya, Dani Carvajal, Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Hugo Guillamon, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Jose Gaya, Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Gavi, Carlos Soler, Marcos Llorente, Pedri, Koke, Ferran Torres, Pablo Sarabia, Yeremy Pino, Alvaro Morata, Marco Asensio, Nico Williams, Ansu Fati and Dani Olmo. (ANI)

