Spanisg players posing after winning U21 European Championship

Spain claim fifth U21 title, defeat Germany 2-1

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 12:52 IST

Udine [Italy], July 1 (ANI): Spain defeated Germany 2-1 to claim their fifth European U21 Championship title at Friuli Stadium on Sunday.
Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring for Spain in the 7th minute as he converted a Mikel Oyarzabal's 25-yard pass to goal.
Later in the second half of the game, Dani Olmo (69) struck for Spain and doubled their lead to 2-0. Eighteen minutes after going down to 2-0, Nadiem Amiri struck for Germany, reducing their lead to a goal.
Luis de la Fuente's side had the upper hand as the half progressed, although Germany fashioned half-chances through Levin Oztunali and Jonathan Tah prior to the half-time.
Just as they had in the semi-final against Romania, Germany emerged with more aggression in the second half. As Germany chased the game, spaces began to appear on the break, and after Nubel had failed to hold a Fabian Ruiz snapshot, Dani Olmo dinked in Spain's second goal, dispelling memories of Krakow and confirming Spain's fifth title at this level - despite a late long-range consolation from Nadiem Amiri.
It is hard to believe that star player Olmo did not start this tournament as the first choice, but ever since he stepped into the side, Spanish forward has shown his importance. He always plays with a smile on his face and his impish chip for Spain's second was a goal worthy of winning any final. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:37 IST

