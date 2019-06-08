Spain assistant coach Robert Moreno
Spain assistant coach Robert Moreno

Spain in contact with Luis Enrique despite his continued absence

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:17 IST

Leeds [UK], June 8 (ANI): Spain assistant coach Robert Moreno revealed that head coach Luis Enrique was in constant touch with him during Spain's 4-1 win against the Faroe Islands on Saturday.
Due to a family emergency, Enrique has not been seen with the team since March. However, Moreno said he was in contact with Enrique all week as they prepared for the game for the EURO 2020 qualifiers.
"I have been in contact with Luis all week as we prepared for this game. I spoke to him before the game about the line-up for today and we discussed tactics for the threat of the Faroe Islands. We maintained contact throughout the game, and we have a courier delivering messages to him at full-time," Goal.com quoted Moreno as saying.
Moreno further added that he will be there so the team as long as the team needs him but Enrique will remain the manager of the team.
"I am here for as long as I am needed, but Luis remains manager of the team," he said.
Sergio Ramos scored the opening goal of the match in the fifth minute of the game, followed by Jesus Navas brilliant goal which took their lead to 2-0. However, in the 20th minute, Klaemint Olsen scored Faroe Islands' first goal. After three minutes, there was an own goal by Faroe Islands' Teitur Gestsson.
Later in the 71st minute, Jose Luis Gaya added another goal to Spain's side and consequently, Spain registered a 4-1 victory. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 10:47 IST

Morgan feels that Bangladesh have lot of potential

London [UK], June 8 (ANI): England are all set to take on Bangladesh for their third match in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and skipper Eoin Morgan is in no way under-estimating the Bangladesh side saying that they have 'huge amount of potential'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 10:13 IST

Ponting seeks answers from batsmen after Australia's top-order...

Melbourne [Australia], June 8 (ANI): Despite Australia registering a 15-run win, there was no doubt that the West Indies dismantled the Australian batsmen with their brutal bouncers. After looking at the way batsmen tackled Windies bowling attack, Australia assistant coach Ricky Ponting is looking for

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 07:57 IST

Bangladesh have strong squad, says Plunkett ahead of clash

Dubai [UAE], June 8 (ANI): Bangladesh overpowering South Africa has not shocked England pacer Liam Plunkett as he believes that Bangladesh have a 'strong squad'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 04:10 IST

Real Madrid sign Eden Hazard for five years

Madrid [Spain], Jun 8 (ANI): Real Madrid have agreed on a deal to sign Chelsea forward Eden Hazard for a five-year term.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 03:05 IST

ICC's statement to BCCI clarifies matter: Manu Sawhney on...

London [UK], Jun 8 (ANI): ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney on Friday refused to comment further on the 'Balidan badge' row, stating that the cricket governing body's statement to BCCI 'clarifies the matter'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 22:33 IST

6 players making international debut is major development, says Isac Doru

Buriram [Thailand], June 7 (ANI): AIFF Technical Director Isac Doru on Friday said that six players making international debut is a major development despite Indian men's senior national team suffering a 1-3 defeat against Curacao in the King's Cup in Thailand.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 21:46 IST

ICC turns down BCCI request, Dhoni can't sport 'Balidan badge'

Dubai [UAE], June 7 (ANI): ICC on Friday turned down the BCCI's request to allow MS Dhoni to continue wearing the army insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 20:59 IST

Adam Zampa reprimanded for using 'audible obscenity'

Dubai [UAE], June 7 (ANI): Australia Leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been reprimanded by the ICC and has received one demerit point for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during a World Cup match.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 20:53 IST

CWC'19: Pak-SL clash called off due to rain

Bristol [UK], June 7 (ANI): Pakistan and Sri Lanka settled with one point each as their match in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup was called off on Friday due to relentless rain at the County Ground in Bristol.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 20:42 IST

CWC'19: Players to watch out in Kiwi-Afghanistan clash

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): New Zealand have won two matches while Afghanistan have lost as many matches in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. The Kiwi side will aim to register its third consecutive win and Afghanistan, on the other hand, would aim to open their account when the teams clash on

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 20:00 IST

N Gopalaswami appointed BCCI's electoral officer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Supreme Court appointed CoA on Friday announced N Gopalaswami as the BCCI's electoral officer to supervise the elections of the cricketing board and the Indian Cricketers Association.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 19:27 IST

Nadal beats Federer, enters French Open finals

Paris [France], Jun 7 (ANI): Rafael Nadal defeated Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the semi-finals of the French Open on Friday and as a result of this win, the Spaniard has entered the finals, keeping the hopes alive for his 12th Roland Garros title.

Read More
iocl