Spain's Rodrigo celebrates after scoring against Sweden
Spain's Rodrigo celebrates after scoring against Sweden

Spain qualifies for Euro 2020

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:38 IST

Stockholm [Sweden], Oct 16 (ANI): With a 1-1 draw against Sweden on Tuesday (local time), Spain has sealed its place for the Euro 2020.
Spain has now become the sixth side to qualify for the European tournament.
In the match between Spain and Sweden, the latter got the first goal in the 50th minute as Marcus Berg registered the goal for the side.
As Spain looked all set to lose the match, Rodrigo managed to get the equaliser in the additional time. With this, the match ended as a draw and the Spanish side sealed its berth for the tournament next year.
With this result, Spain is now at the top of Group F in the qualifying tournament with 20 points from eight matches while Sweden is placed at the second position with 15 points.
On the other hand, the Republic of Ireland's chances for qualifying for the tournament hang in the balance as they were defeated by Switzerland 0-2 on Tuesday (local time).
This win against Ireland means that the Swiss are just a point behind group toppers Ireland and Denmark.
Finland inched closer to qualifying for Euro 2020 as they defeated Armenia 3-0. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:04 IST

Wanted to make Bulgaria suffer for racist abuse: England...

Leeds [UK], Oct 16 (ANI): England's midfielder Jordon Henderson has revealed that he and his team-mates wanted to make Bulgaria suffer as the crowd in Sofia hurled racial abuse at the Three Lions' players during the Euro 2020 qualifying match.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 09:15 IST

Never thought India could defeat Pakistan till Ganguly became...

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Until Sourav Ganguly donned the skipper's hat it was thought that India could never regularly defeat Pakistan in matches, said former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar as the ex-India captain is all set to head the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 08:54 IST

Dressing room very disappointed with performance against...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): India football skipper Sunil Chhetri on Wednesday expressed disappointment with the team's result against Bangladesh in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 08:47 IST

Viv Richards inspired me to be the cricketer I'm today: Brian Lara

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara on Wednesday shared a picture with Vivan Richards and said that the latter inspired him to be the cricketer he is today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 08:32 IST

Sydney Thunder signs Chris Tremain for upcoming Big Bash League

Sydney [Australia], Oct 16 (ANI): Sydney Thunder on Wednesday signed Australian pacer Chris Tremain for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 04:14 IST

Jatin Vakil moves SC, says 'optimistic of getting justice'

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Jatin Vakil approached the Supreme Court alleging procedural lapses in the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) President's election which he lost to industrialist Pranav Amin.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 23:31 IST

India, Bangladesh play out 1-1 draw in FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): India played a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers at Salt Lake Stadium here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 23:25 IST

England's Jenny Gunn retires from international cricket

London [UK], Oct 15 (ANI): England all-rounder Jenny Gunn has announced her retirement from international cricket on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 23:09 IST

West Indies announce squad for Afghanistan series

St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Oct 15 (ANI): West Indies on Tuesday announced the squad for the upcoming Afghanistan series.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:00 IST

India need to win big tournaments: Sourav Ganguly

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president post nominee and former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said that the Indian team has to win big tournaments.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:59 IST

Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Sourav Ganguly as he all set to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday congratulated Sourav Ganguly as he is all to become Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:56 IST

Will go abroad if required: Dutee Chand on Olympic preparation

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Indian sprinter Dutee Chand on Tuesday said that she would travel abroad if required, for Tokyo 2020 Olympics preparation.

Read More
iocl