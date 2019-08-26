Representative image
Representative image

Spending time with national team helped me improve, says Sangita Basfore

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:37 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 26: After reaching semi-finals of the recently concluded Hero Indian Women's League (IWL), SSB Women FC's midfielder Sangita Basfore said that she feels like a transformed player after her continuous exposure with the women's national team.
"The months we spent with the national team, and the exposure we gained helped us to improve a lot. From my movement to passing range, to decision making, to off the ball movement, I feel I have come up a long way," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Sangita as saying.
"The coach always says to me -- 'dusro ko saath leke khelna hai.' I feel the urge to improve my game and inspire the players around me. It is a great feeling to be given such a responsibility. I am already seeing the newcomers learning from us, and pushing hard," she added.
Under head coach Maymol Rocky, the national Team picked up four straight wins in Hong Kong, and Indonesia at the start of 2019, and in the next three months, they defended their SAFF title in Nepal.
"The quality of time spent by the players together has helped them immensely both on and off the field. We are a team that is growing rapidly. Thanks to the continuous game time, we have developed an understanding amongst ourselves on the pitch, which is extremely important, especially for me since I am a midfielder. Off the field, there is a great bonding and camaraderie in the team," Sangita said.
The Indian senior women's team are currently training in New Delhi for the upcoming back-to-back friendly matches against Uzbekistan on August 30, and September 2. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 15:17 IST

Liverpool broke Arsenal physically, says manager Klopp

Leeds [UK], Aug 26 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that they managed to break Arsenal physically during his club's 3-1 win against the team in Premier League.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 15:07 IST

Dinesh Khanna praises PV Sindhu for BWF World Championships win

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Former Indian badminton player Dinesh Khanna praised PV Sindhu for winning a gold medal at BWF World Champions and said she has transformed a lot over the years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:18 IST

From lowest of lows to highest of highs, Ben Stokes has seen it all

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The whole cricketing world is going gaga over England all-rounder Ben Stokes' heroics on the cricketing field in the past month, but the cricketer has seen his share of downfall and was initially known as the "bad boy" among the English cricket fans.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:48 IST

Antoine Griezmann made an impact, Valverde after Barcelona's 5-2...

Leeds [UK], Aug 26 (ANI): Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde is satisfied with Antoine Griezmann's performance during club's 5-2 win over Real Betis in La Liga on Monday saying that the 28-year-old made an impact in the game.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:21 IST

Kohli feels workload management is most important thing in Test...

Dubai [ICC], Aug 26 (ANI): India captain Virat Kohli said that managing players' workloads in the ICC World Test Championship is the 'most important thing'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:03 IST

One of the best: Jan Oblak hails Joao Felix

Leeds [UK], Aug 26 (ANI): Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has heaped praised on his teammate Joao Felix saying that the Portugal international has the potential of becoming 'one of the best'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 12:42 IST

Will visit LOC to seek peace, says Javed Miandad

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad said that he wants peace to be restored between India and Paksitan, adding that he will visit Line of Control (LOC) with other sportspersons to propagate peace at the border.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 12:31 IST

PV Sindhu made entire nation proud, says wrestler Sushil Kumar

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Wrestler Sushil Kumar on Monday lauded shuttler PV Sindhu for winning the gold medal at the BWF World Championships.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 11:54 IST

Giampaolo looking to improve AC Milan's attacking after 1-0...

Milan [Italy], Aug 26 (ANI): After losing to Udinese by 1-0 in Serie A clash on Sunday, AC Milan coach Marco Giampaolo is seeking improvement in team's attacking department.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 11:08 IST

Give knighthood to Stokes: Michael Vaughan to UK PM

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): As England all-rounder, Ben Stokes played a match-winning knock of 135 runs in the third Test of the ongoing Ashes, former Three Lions skipper Michael Vaughan has asked UK PM Boris Johnson to give the cricketer 'knighthood' right away.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 10:07 IST

It hurts, deal with it, move on: Tim Paine after loss against England

Dubai [UAE], Aug 26 (ANI): As England snatched victory from jaws of defeat to win the third Test in the ongoing Ashes, Australian skipper Tim Paine has said that the loss will hurt but the team needs to move on and focus on the next match.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 09:19 IST

Kohli becomes most successful Indian captain in overseas Tests

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 26 (ANI): As India registered a comprehensive 318-run win over West Indies in the first Test of two-match series, skipper Virat Kohli added yet another feather to his cap, becoming the most successful Indian captain in overseas Tests.

Read More
iocl