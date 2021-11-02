Sportradar strikes first-ever exclusive data agreement with UEFA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): Sportradar, a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans, on Tuesday, announced that the company will serve as UEFA's exclusive authorized collector and distributor of data, as well as extend its role as UEFA's official integrity partner.

Sportradar secured the exclusive landmark agreement following UEFA's first competitive tender process for its data distribution rights. The agreement covers 1,550 matches from the 2021/22 season through to the end of the 2023/24 season across all UEFA properties including UEFA EURO 2024, the European Qualifiers, the UEFA Nations League, the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Women's Champions League and UEFA Women's EURO 2022, Under-21s and UEFA Futsal Champions League and UEFA Futsal EURO Championship.

The announcement comes as European football's governing body seeks to maximise the value of its match data and drive deeper engagement worldwide with football fans. Through its global network, Sportradar provides access to football fans in 120 different countries worldwide.



Carsten Koerl, Chief Executive Officer of Sportradar, said: "Sportradar has more than 20 years' experience collecting and building valuable products from football match data, and now, as the world's leading sports technology company, we're the only organisation with the technological capabilities and unique resources to truly support the growth of one of the biggest federations in global sport. Football remains the world's most popular sport and we're extraordinarily pleased that UEFA selected Sportradar in their competitive process."

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Marketing Director, said: "We are very happy to enter into this partnership with Sportradar, who are a global leader in delivering sports data. It follows a long-standing partnership with the company as our official integrity partner. This partnership allows UEFA greater access to market intelligence and support from both a sports integrity and a commercial perspective."

As part of this agreement, UEFA and Sportradar will extend their long-standing integrity cooperation, which will now include dedicated Intelligence & Investigation Services to support UEFA's anti match-fixing unit. Sportradar will also continue to provide UEFA with its robust and proven monitoring services to protect the integrity of UEFA and its member associations' competitions as it has for the last 12 years, to safeguard the sport from match fixing activities.

The agreement with UEFA continues to strengthen Sportradar's existing portfolio of football rights, which includes high profile partnerships with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL). (ANI)

