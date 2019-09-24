Khelo India is national level multidisciplinary grassroots games in India held for two categories, mainly U17 years school students and U21 college students.
Khelo India is national level multidisciplinary grassroots games in India held for two categories, mainly U17 years school students and U21 college students.

Sports Authority of India to launch Khelo India Girls League

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:34 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Khelo India, the flagship scheme of Sports Authority of India, is all set to launch Khelo India Girls League (KIGL) across all sports, exclusively for the girl child.
The first league of KIGL will be the Khelo India Girls Football League, which will be managed and organised by All India Football Federation (AIFF).
"In India, the culture of sports is still very nascent. So providing a special platform to the girl athlete is important so that parents and children both feel motivated to take up sports at a young age," AIFF quoted Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju as saying.
The blueprint of the KIGL has been prepared with a view to give impetus to girls to join a sport at the grassroots level and eventually have them groomed to excel in the field. To ensure that the talent can be identified through KIGL, the initial league for any sport will be organised by the federation and its partners between local clubs, academies and school teams of a city or town.
"I am very happy that AIFF has already decided to partner with us to organize the football league for girls. This is the start, and we will soon have leagues in other sports too," the minister said.
As of now, KIGL is being organised for the U-17 age group, however, AIFF plans to include two more age categories U-15 and U-13 in the next two years.
"Development of Women's Football in India stays on top of our priority list. With the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup coming up in 2020, we intend to galvanise the face of Women's football in India and encourage more girls to take up the sport," AIFF quoted its president Praful Patel, as saying.
"It is a first-of-its-kind initiative being taken by the Government of India and AIFF, and this will help promote the sport and identify raw talent from across the country in a big way. After the first edition, we intend to scale up the league both in terms of age group and scope of operations so that the maximum number of girls can participate," he added.
The league will be sponsored by SAI, but to ensure financial viability in the long run, local organisers will also be allowed to raise sponsorship for local matches, as per approved guidelines of the government. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:21 IST

We have incredible power in this room: Megan Rapinoe after...

Milan [Italy], Sept 24 (ANI): After winning the Best FIFA Women's Player of the year, USA's Megan Rapinoe gave a rousing speech on how football players should lend the platform to other people to lift them up.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:02 IST

Kiren Rijiju rewards wrestlers for their performance in World...

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI) : Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday announced cash prizes for Indian wrestlers for their performance in the recently concluded World Wrestling Championships.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 12:29 IST

Rohit Sharma lauds Greta Thunberg, calls her 'inspiration'

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Greta Thunberg, the teenage Swedish environmental activist who has taken social media by storm through her rousing speech at the UN Climate Change Summit in New York was lauded by India opening batsman Rohit Sharma who labelled her as 'an inspiration'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:57 IST

Gambhir relives India's T20 World Cup triumph in 2007

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday relived India's maiden T20 World Cup triumph in 2007.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:30 IST

BBL and WBBL to have multiple super-overs in case of tied final

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 24 (ANI): The finals of the Big Bash League (BBL) and Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) could possibly have multiple super overs, as Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday made changes to the tournament rules to avoid a situation like the ICC Men's World Cup final this year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 09:54 IST

We have to kick racism out once and for all: FIFA president

Milan [Italy], Sept 24 (ANI): FIFA President Gianni Infantino urged the football community to eradicate the menace of racism for once and all.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 09:53 IST

You cannot compare me and Messi: Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk

Milan [Italy], Sept 24 (ANI): After missing out on the Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award, Liverpool's defender Virgil van Dijk said that one cannot compare him with Argentine striker Lionel Messi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 09:15 IST

It has been long time without winning individual prize: Lionel Messi

Milan [Italy], Sept 24 (ANI): After winning the Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year for a record sixth time, Argentine striker Lionel Messi said it has been a long time without winning an individual prize for him.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 09:06 IST

Bairtsow will come back stronger: England selector Ed Smith

Dubai [UAE], Sept 24 (ANI): After leaving Jonny Bairstow out of the Test squad for the series against New Zealand, England selector Ed Smith backed the wicket-keeper batsman to come back stronger and become a top Test player for the side.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 08:12 IST

Jurgen Klopp wins Best FIFA Men's Coach of the Year award

Milan [Italy], Sept 24 (ANI): Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp was awarded the Best FIFA Men's Coach of the Year on Monday (local time) at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in Milan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 06:08 IST

Lionel Messi, Megan Rapinoe named FIFA players of the year

Milan [Italy], Sept 24 (ANI): Argentine star Lionel Messi on Monday bagged his sixth FIFA Men's Player of the Year award while US' Megan Rapinoe, who captained her team to victory in this year's World Cup, has been named Women's Player of the Year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 23:05 IST

FC Goa unveil home jersey for 2019/20 season

Goa [India], Sept 23 (ANI): FC Goa launched their home jersey for the 2019/20 season on Monday during an event at the Bambolim Athletic Ground here.

Read More
iocl