SPSN starts teaser campaign ahead of UEFA Euro 2020

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): As the biggest football tournament in Europe is all set to enthrall fans across India, Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) started its teaser campaign with its #MeriDoosriCountry films to bring fans closer to their teams leading to UEFA EURO 2020.

The 2021 edition of the UEFA EURO 2020 marks the 60th anniversary of this competition and will feature 24 teams from across Europe. SPSN will broadcast the tournament LIVE on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 (in Hindi) channels, starting June 11 in India.

In order to provide a larger-than-life experience for the biggest football tournament of 2021, SPSN has launched a teaser campaign to increase conversations with passionate fans and bring out the rivalry between supporters across the country.



'Meri Doosri Country' will give the audiences a chance to exhibit their undying passion for football, as they start supporting their favorite team from Europe at the UEFA Euro's this June. Through their signature campaign, SPSN aims to draw in the attention of both fans and fringe-viewers to root for their favourite countries with the same passion and intensity as they would support their own country.

Fans will get to watch some of the best footballers in the world like Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann, Harry Kane, Toni Kroos, Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe to name a few compete for the coveted title. Rome's Stadio Olimpico will host the opening match on June 11, while England's national stadium Wembley will stage both semi-finals and the final.

Neville Bastawalla, Head -- Marketing & On-Air Promotions, Sports Channels, Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited, said: "After the FIFA World Cup, UEFA EURO is the biggest and the most exciting football extravaganza in the world with rich and colourful history. For a tournament in which India does not participate, we aimed to build vested interest among the Indian viewers who support their favourite European team with the same passion and intensity with which they support their own country." (ANI)

