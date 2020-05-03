'Staying motivated only option': Paul Pogba on coronavirus pandemic

Manchester [UK], May 3 (ANI): As the world continues to reel under the coronavirus pandemic, Manchester United player Paul Pogba said keeping himself motivated is the only option he has in these challenging times.

"I have a little home gym in my house. I can do some training, some running, some bike, go outside and do some things with the ball. I am just keeping busy and keeping healthy," the club's official website quoted Pogba as saying.

"We have got to stay motivated, there is no other choice. It is a period and we don't know until when it will be like this, but I still have goals in my head, and one day hopefully this [pandemic] will stop," he added.

Before the football season was postponed indefinitely, the France international had only made eight appearances this season due to injury. He underwent surgery on a recurring foot injury that required a lengthy period of rehabilitation.

Pogba also expressed his desire to return to the field saying that he has been "out for a long time".

"And then we have to get back on the pitch, so we have to be ready. For myself, I have been out for a long time as well, so for me I just want to come back playing football," Pogba said. (ANI)

