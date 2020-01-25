Steph Houghton signs two-year extension deal with Manchester City

Manchester [UK], Jan 25 (ANI): England captain Steph Houghton signed a two-year extension with Manchester City on Friday.

The centre-back has put pen to paper which will keep her at the Club until the end of the 2021/22 campaign. The 31-year-old has amassed 160 appearances for City since making the move to Manchester from Arsenal in 2014 and has led Nick Cushing's side to a clean sweep of domestic silverware with three Continental Cups, two FA Cups and a league title, plus consecutive Women's Champions League semi-finals.

The defender was delighted after signing the deal with the club and said in an official statement, "I've been here for six years and I've been made to feel at home - this is my Club and I've enjoyed so many amazing memories here so far, winning trophies and with the players I've played with and manager I've worked under."

"I've seen the Club from the beginning - back when we only had five professional players - and I've seen the Club grow to be the best Club in England and if not Europe. I came here with the intention of winning trophies, bettering myself as an individual and a player, playing for a team who plays good football and could be the best in England," she added.

Awarded an MBE in 2016 for her services to football, the defender also became the first female player to appear on the front cover of Shoot Magazine and is now carving a career in the media industry as a pundit.

With 117 appearances for her country, Houghton was awarded the England captaincy in 2014 and has helped the Lionesses to a World Cup bronze medal, and successive semi-finals in three major tournaments.

She also represented team Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics, scoring three goals in five games from the defence.

Head of Women's Football Gavin Makel spoke of his delight to secure the skipper's services.

"We are thrilled that Steph has committed her future to Manchester City. She has been an integral member of not only the team, but the Club as a whole since our reformation six years ago and her efforts go well beyond her performances on the pitch," Makel said.

"Her leadership skills are second to none and she never fails to amaze everybody here at Manchester City with her passion, drive and hunger to improve," he added. (ANI)

