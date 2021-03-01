Stephan resigns as Rennes head coach, Bizeul takes interim charge

Rennes [France], March 1 (ANI): Rennes head coach Julien Stephan has resigned from the position, the Spanish club announced on Monday.

This comes amid the club's poor run in the Ligue 1. Rennes currently holds the ninth spot on the table with 38 points from 26 games.

"This morning, Stade Rennais FC took note of the resignation of its coach Julien Stephan. The club would like to thank Julien for these nine years spent with the 'Rouge et Noir' and for all the exceptional results he obtained at the head of the professional team," the club said in a statement in French.



"The whole club wishes him the best for the rest of his career and thanks him again for his total involvement during all these years," it added.

Also, the club named Philippe Bizeul as interim coach.

The club's performance has been disappointing since the beginning of 2021 as they have registered just one win so far in the year. In the Ligue 1, Rennes is on a three-match losing streak.

Rennes will next play against Lyon in the league on Wednesday. (ANI)

