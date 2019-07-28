Steve Bruce determined to keep Sean Longstaff in Newcastle

Leeds [UK], July 28 (ANI): Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is firm that the club will not sell Sean Longstaff as rumours surface suggesting Manchester United is interested in the 21-year-old midfielder.

"You never want to lose your best young players, and I think we've made it pretty evident that we won't," Goal.com quoted Bruce as saying.

Longstaff made only nine Premier League appearances as he sustained a knee injury after that.

Bruce said he is currently focusing on Longstaff's injury.

"We're concentrating on Sean now, getting his knee right. It's his 10th or 11th training session since he hurt his knee," he said.

"I'll just repeat what the owner [Mike Ashley] said - he's not for sale," Bruce added. (ANI)

