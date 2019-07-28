Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce determined to keep Sean Longstaff in Newcastle

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 18:08 IST

Leeds [UK], July 28 (ANI): Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is firm that the club will not sell Sean Longstaff as rumours surface suggesting Manchester United is interested in the 21-year-old midfielder.
"You never want to lose your best young players, and I think we've made it pretty evident that we won't," Goal.com quoted Bruce as saying.
Longstaff made only nine Premier League appearances as he sustained a knee injury after that.
Bruce said he is currently focusing on Longstaff's injury.
"We're concentrating on Sean now, getting his knee right. It's his 10th or 11th training session since he hurt his knee," he said.
"I'll just repeat what the owner [Mike Ashley] said - he's not for sale," Bruce added. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 17:41 IST

Mary Kom wins gold at President's Cup

Labuan Bajo [Indonesia], July 28 (ANI): Six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom clinched the gold medal in the 23rd President's Cup in 51Kg category here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 17:22 IST

Boycott is strong word to use, says Heena Sidhu on 2022 CWG boycott plan

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Indian shooter Heena Sidhu on Sunday said that boycott is a strong word to use but if we do not stand for shooting today, it could happen to any other sports as well.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 17:09 IST

No regrets, says Iniesta on leaving Barcelona

Leeds [UK], July 28 (ANI): Vissel Kobe's Andres Iniesta said he has 'no regrets' over making a move from Barcelona to the J1 League side.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:42 IST

Ponting pleased to see Warner and Smith perform in World Cup

Melbourne [Australia], July 28 (ANI): Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said he was pleased to see both David Warner and Steve Smith perform in the World Cup despite being jeered by the English crowd.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:34 IST

Matthew Wade feels Alex Carey is going to be Australia's next...

Dubai [ICC], July 28 (ANI): Australia's Matthew Wade said Alex Carey is going to be team's next wicket-keeper and he is not pushing for the spot anymore.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:20 IST

No difficulty in going to Pakistan to participate in Davis Cup:...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 28 (ANI): After confirming India's participation in the Davis Cup slated to be played in Pakistan in September this year, All India Tennis Association's (AITA) Secretary-General Hironmoy Chatterjee on Sunday said that there is no difficulty in going to Pakistan to t

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:13 IST

Australia set sight to win T20I series against England

Melbourne [Australia], July 28 (ANI): Australia women's team coach Matthew Mott says that they are not in a mood to keep things lightly despite winning the Ashes as he aims to win the three-match T20I series.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 13:56 IST

I'd definitely play Pattinson at Lord's: David Saker

Melbourne [Australia], July 28 (ANI): Former Australia and England fast-bowling coach David Saker feels that James Pattinson is a must for the Australian side during the second Test match against England, scheduled to be played at Lord's.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 13:52 IST

Conte hints at Lukaku's move to Inter Milan

Leeds [UK], July 28 (ANI): Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte dropped a hint regarding Manchester United player Romelu Lukaku's potential move to the club amid rumours saying that the club is working to complete the squad.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 13:29 IST

We are with IOA, says NRAI on 2022 CWG boycott plan

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The National Rifle Association (NRAI) of India has backed the Indian Olympic Association's proposal to completely boycott the 2022 Commonwealth Games, for excluding shooting from the sporting event.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 13:22 IST

Indian blind cricket team thrash Jamaica by 10 wicket in 2nd T20I

Kingston [Jamaica], July 28 (ANI): Indian blind cricket team defeated Jamaica by 10 wickets in the second T20I match to win the two-match T20I series here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 13:21 IST

West Indies tour: No pre-departure press conference by Indian team

Mumbai [India], July 28 (ANI): Before leaving for the West Indies tour, the Indian team will not hold any pre-departure press conference, a BCCI source said on Sunday.

Read More
iocl