Steve Mounie happy to tie game against Ghana

Leeds [UK], June 27 (ANI): Benin managed to draw their match against Ghana in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Wednesday with striker Steve Mounie expressing satisfaction with the result.

"We are happy with the outcome of the game. We opened the scoring but Ghana, using their experience, were able to equalise and take the lead," Goal.com quoted Mounie as saying.

Benin's Mickael Pote scored the opening goal of the match when the match was in its second minute. However, seven minutes later, Ghana scored an equaliser and netted another goal to take a one-goal lead over Benin.

But Pote scored another goal in the 63rd minute to bring the game to a draw and the match concluded on the same.

Mounie said that draw is like a win for them and is hoping that this result will help them move forward in the competition.

"We levelled the scoreline and could have even scored a third goal, but that is that, we will now focus on the next match. We hope that the draw, which is like a win for us, would help us reach the next stage of the competition if we defeat Guinea Bissau," he said.

Benin never managed to win even a single Afcon game despite playing the tournament four times.

Although he said that they will be proud to win a match, Mounie insisted that he does not need Afcon to showcase his qualities.

"We will only be proud of ourselves if we win a match and claim all three points. Benin have never won an Afcon game. I don't think I would need Afcon to showcase my qualities. People already know me and what I am capable of doing," Mounie said.

Benin will now compete against Guinea-Bissau on June 30. (ANI)

