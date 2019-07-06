India head coach Igor Stimac
India head coach Igor Stimac

Stimac names 25 players for Intercontinental Cup

ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2019 15:56 IST

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): India head coach Igor Stimac has named his list of 25 players, who will take part in the team's upcoming Intercontinental Cup.
There are four teams taking part in this edition of the tournament, including India. Tajikistan, Syria and DPR Korea are the other participants.
"All players worked really hard at the preparatory camp in Mumbai. We are satisfied with the execution of work for the past ten days. The players worked really hard, and we are all very enthusiastic about our upcoming games," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Stimac as saying.
Stimac has already guided Croatia to qualify for the FIFA World Cup Brazil 2014 and is focusing to take India on the same path.
"All our work has been programmed to get us in form for the qualifiers," he said.
The squad is as follow:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh.
Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Anas Edathodika, Narender Gahlot, Subhasish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala.
Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul, Amarjit Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mandar Rao Desai.
Forwards: Jobby Justin, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh.
However, the squad will further cut short to 23 players prior to the commencement of the tournament, i.e July 7.
India will face Tajikistan in their first match on the opening day of the tournament. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 05:57 IST

After Wimbledon display, tennis prodigy Cori Gauff becomes...

London [UK], July 6 (ANI): American tennis prodigy 15-year-old Cori 'Coco' Gauff, put up an astonishing display on Friday to become the fifth youngest woman to ever reach the last round, the Round of 16 in the Wimbledon Open era.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 00:29 IST

Shoaib Malik announces retirement from ODI cricket

London [UK], July 6 (ANI): Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik on Friday announced his retirement from ODI cricket after his country's final league clash against Bangladesh in World Cup 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 23:03 IST

CWC'19: Pak fail to qualify for semis despite victory over Bangladesh

London [UK], July 5 (ANI): Pakistan Imam-ul-Haq's century before Shaheen Shah Afridi's six-wicket haul helped their side thrash Bangladesh by 94 runs in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World at Lord's here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:37 IST

Imam Ul Haq, Mustafizur Rahman make it to Lord's Honours Boards

London [UK], July 5 (ANI): Imam-ul-Haq and Mustafizur Rahman on Friday made it to the Limited-Overs Honours Boards at the Lord's during the World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:11 IST

Faf Du Plessis not willing to make career decisions amid SA's...

Cape Town [South Africa], July 5 (ANI): As South Africa displayed an appalling performance in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, skipper Faf du Plessis said that it is not the right time for him to be making career decisions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 21:08 IST

CWC'19: Pak out of semis contention, India to meet either...

London [UK], July 5 (ANI): Pakistan can no longer qualify for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-finals despite scoring a challenging total of 315/9 against Bangladesh at Lord's on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 21:03 IST

Dinesh Karthik hails India's chasing abilities

Leeds [UK], July 5 (ANI): India wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik, who made his World Cup debut on June 2 against Bangladesh, is all praises for the team's chasing ability.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 19:20 IST

Send players to IPL, BBL: Dimuth Karunaratne suggests SL cricket board

Leeds [UK], July 5 (ANI): Dimuth Karunaratne on Thursday suggested the Sri Lanka cricket board to send its players in overseas tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Big Bash League (BBL) to get some experience.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 18:14 IST

Andreas Pereira extends contract with Manchester United

Manchester [UK], July 5 (ANI): Manchester United's Andreas Pereira has signed a contract on Friday which extends his stay at the club until June 2023.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 18:13 IST

Bates, Devine return to Adelaide Strikers for WBBL

Adelaide [Australia], July 5 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounders Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine rejoined Adelaide Strikers for the fifth edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 17:13 IST

All the best for World Cup except match v England: Harry Kane...

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): English footballer Harry Kane on Friday wished good luck to India captain Virat Kohli for the remainder of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup except for the match against England.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 17:05 IST

Derby County appoints Phillip Cocu as manager

Derby [UK], July 5 (ANI): Former Dutch international midfielder Phillip Cocu has been named as Derby County's new manager after he signed a four-year contract with the club.

Read More
iocl