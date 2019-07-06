Stimac names 25 players for Intercontinental Cup

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): India head coach Igor Stimac has named his list of 25 players, who will take part in the team's upcoming Intercontinental Cup.

There are four teams taking part in this edition of the tournament, including India. Tajikistan, Syria and DPR Korea are the other participants.

"All players worked really hard at the preparatory camp in Mumbai. We are satisfied with the execution of work for the past ten days. The players worked really hard, and we are all very enthusiastic about our upcoming games," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Stimac as saying.

Stimac has already guided Croatia to qualify for the FIFA World Cup Brazil 2014 and is focusing to take India on the same path.

"All our work has been programmed to get us in form for the qualifiers," he said.

The squad is as follow:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Anas Edathodika, Narender Gahlot, Subhasish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul, Amarjit Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mandar Rao Desai.

Forwards: Jobby Justin, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh.

However, the squad will further cut short to 23 players prior to the commencement of the tournament, i.e July 7.

India will face Tajikistan in their first match on the opening day of the tournament. (ANI)

