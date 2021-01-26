Stones is a great centre-back, deserves everything: Ederson

Manchester [UK], January 26 (ANI): Manchester City's Ederson lauded John Stones saying that the latter is a great centre-back and deserves everything.

Stones has been in outstanding form this season, playing 17 times for the club in all competitions. He also scored a goal during Manchester City's Carabao Cup semi-final victory over Manchester United earlier this month.

"He is a great centre-back. I have always liked him. He has a huge heart. I like him and I get along with him very well. I have always supported him and I'm delighted about his success. This season, I'm very happy for him for everything he has gone through, the injuries he suffered," the club's official website quoted Ederson as saying.



"I think he deserves everything. I hope he can enjoy this moment and he can carry on helping us until the end of the season," he added.

Manchester City are on a remarkable run as they have secured 10 successive victories in all competitions.

On the back of a sublime run, the club is currently placed in the second spot on the Premier League standings with 38 points, just two points behind table-toppers Manchester United.

Manchester City will next take on West Brom in the Premier League on Wednesday. (ANI)

