Strategically, players were 'first-class': Rodgers after win over Tottenham

London [UK], December 21 (ANI): Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is impressed with how his team overcame the challenge against Tottenham to secure a 2-0 win in the Premier League here on Sunday. The manager said that strategically, his players were first class.

"I'm so pleased. Right from the first whistle, we took the initiative in the game. We wanted to impose our way and show confidence," the club's official website quoted Rodgers as saying.

"But I think what was pleasing is how we learnt from the last time we were here. We were 3-0 down and they played on the counter-attack. So, this was a game strategically where the players were first class in how they blocked off the space. We didn't give away too many counter-attacks and we showed really good balance in our game," he added.



During the match, Jamie Vardy successfully converted a penalty in the 45+4th minute before Toby Alderweireld's own goal in the 59th minute sealed Leicester City's victory.

Rodgers also praised striker Vardy for his composure to convert a penalty against a "very agile" goalkeeper Huge

"He always does, against Lloris as well, who's a very agile goalkeeper and good on penalties. He practices those," he said.

"It's always difficult under the pressure situation, but yes, he stuck it away and that was obviously important against Tottenham. If you go a goal behind, it can be very difficult for you, but thankfully, we got the goal and played with even more confidence," Rodgers added.

Leicester City are in the second position on the Premier League table with 27 points, four points behind table-toppers Liverpool. (ANI)

