Struggle at Manchester United is mentally impacting Pogba, says Deschamps

Paris [France], November 14 (ANI): France manager Didier Deschamps has said that Paul Pogba is being hurt psychologically with his situation at Manchester City.

Off late, Pogba has struggled to maintain a permanent spot in United's starting XI. Over the last 18 months, the midfielder has struggled with injuries and form.

Pogba was a member of France's squad in the match against Finland, and the game did not go in France's favour as the side ended up losing 0-2.

"He's not in his best form, of course. I knew that before the game. This match was meant to give him some rhythm. He knew that he would only play for an hour," Goal.com quoted Deschamps as saying.



"It's hard to remember to be positive. Obviously, he's not in one of his better periods. Like all players who have a club situation that is not positive, they are also impacted mentally. I know him well enough and it can happen at some points," he added.

Deschamps also admitted that Pogba cannot be considered an automatic starter for Saturday's Nations League fixture against Portugal.

"Periods like this can happen. He has the knowledge of the highest level, the pride, and the spirit to be able to answer his critics. After that, I have decisions to make on all the elements compared to the other players," said Deschamps.

France is currently in the second position in Group C of Nations League with 10 points from four matches.

Group C is currently headed by Portugal with 10 points from four matches. (ANI)

