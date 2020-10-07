Stuart Armstrong tests positive for coronavirus

Glasgow [UK], October 7 (ANI): Stuart Armstrong has tested positive for coronavirus, the Scottish Football Association (FA) announced on Wednesday.

"The Scottish FA has been informed that Stuart Armstrong has returned a positive test for COVID-19," the Scottish FA said in a statement.

The statement added that the midfielder returned a negative test for COVID-19 on arrival at Oriam on Monday but the supplementary UEFA test returned a positive result this morning.



Apart from Armstrong, Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie will also miss Scotland's forthcoming international matches.

"Stuart will self-isolate for 10 days from the date of the test - Tuesday, 6 October - and will now be unavailable for the forthcoming international matches," the statement read.

"All other members of the squad have returned negative results. However, the Lothian Health Protection Team have identified two players and two members of the backroom staff as close contacts. As a consequence, Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie - along with one physiotherapist and one masseur - will require to self-isolate for 14 days as of yesterday, and will also miss the forthcoming matches," it added. (ANI)

