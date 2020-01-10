Leeds [UK], Jan 10 (ANI): After suffering a defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid, Barcelona's Luis Suarez admitted that there are certain things which his club needs to correct.
Suarez also supported the under-fire Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde by saying that the latter is not to blame for the defeat.
"[Valverde] is not to blame, the mistakes were ours and we can't make them. I do not know if they are defeats that help us grow, [but] this defeat shows that there are things to correct," Goal.com quoted Suarez as saying.
In the Supercopa de Espana semi-finals on Friday, Koke had put Atletico in lead but due to Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann's efforts, the Catalans managed to take a lead.
However, in the final ten minutes, Atletico made a stunning comeback, as Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa registered goals to take the game away from Barcelona and won 3-2.
Suarez said they were in control of the game but they allowed their opponents to hit them on the counter-attack.
"It shows us that there are mistakes that cannot be committed because we were in control of the game and we have allowed them to hit us on the counter-attack," Suarez said.
The final of the Supercopa will be played between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on Sunday. (ANI)
Suarez admits there are 'things to correct' after defeat against Atletico Madrid
ANI | Updated: Jan 10, 2020 16:32 IST
