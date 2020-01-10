Suarez admits there are 'things to correct' after defeat against Atletico Madrid

Leeds [UK], Jan 10 (ANI): After suffering a defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid, Barcelona's Luis Suarez admitted that there are certain things which his club needs to correct.

Suarez also supported the under-fire Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde by saying that the latter is not to blame for the defeat.

"[Valverde] is not to blame, the mistakes were ours and we can't make them. I do not know if they are defeats that help us grow, [but] this defeat shows that there are things to correct," Goal.com quoted Suarez as saying.

In the Supercopa de Espana semi-finals on Friday, Koke had put Atletico in lead but due to Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann's efforts, the Catalans managed to take a lead.

However, in the final ten minutes, Atletico made a stunning comeback, as Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa registered goals to take the game away from Barcelona and won 3-2.

Suarez said they were in control of the game but they allowed their opponents to hit them on the counter-attack.

"It shows us that there are mistakes that cannot be committed because we were in control of the game and we have allowed them to hit us on the counter-attack," Suarez said.

The final of the Supercopa will be played between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on Sunday. (ANI)

