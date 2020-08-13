Sudeva, Sreenidhi granted playing rights in I-League from 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons respectively

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Members of the bid committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday granted playing rights to Sudeva and Sreenidhi in I-League from 2020-21 and 2021-22 season respectively.

The bid committee members and representatives of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) met over a video conference to discuss over clarifications which were sought in the previous meeting from the three prospective clubs -- Sudeva (Delhi), Sreenidhi (Visakhapatnam), and Ryntih (Shillong) - for participation in the I-league 2020-21.

Besides Senior vice-president Subrata Dutta, also the Chairman of the League Committee, AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das, League CEO Sunando Dhar, Tetea Hmar (Executive Committee member), and ZA Thakur (Treasurer, AIFF) attended the meet as did Chirag Tanna.

After scrutinising the clarifications sought for from the submitted documents, and also presentations from the respective bidders in the previous meeting, the Committee, after consultation with PwC decided to grant playing rights to Sudeva in the forthcoming I-League 2020-21.

The Committee also granted playing rights to Sreenidhi in the I-League from 2021-22 onwards.

"I on the behalf of AIFF, welcome Sudeva to the I-League family. I wish them all the best and look forward to a competitive league. I would also like to congratulate and welcome Sreenidhi from the 2021-22 edition of the I-League, League Committee Chairman Dutta said in an AIFF statement.

"With Sudeva FC joining the fray, we now have 12 teams competing in the next I-League. Most significantly, we now have representation from the Capital. Sreenidihi is also a well-organised professional club with good infrastructure and facilities. Their participation would naturally enrich the I-League from 2021-22 onwards," he added.

"Both the clubs have been contributing to the youth football development in a big way for some years."

General Secretary Das mentioned how the introduction of teams from new cities falls in line with the AIFF's Strategic Plan to broad base the game and move forward together with all stakeholders.

"Welcome Sudeva to the I-League family. We have been working to get teams from different regions and cities to reach out to newer fans and provide the I-league more pan Indian presence which is in line with the AIFF Strategic Plan. Good luck," Das stated.

He also expressed his pleasure that Sreenidhi will be playing from Vizag from 2021-22 season.

League CEO Dhar hoped that like in the past, the introduction of a team from a new region will rejuvenate the 'beautiful game,' further.

"We have seen in the past that the inclusion of a team from a new region has acted as a catalyst to develop football in that region. We are confident Sudeva from this season and Sreenidhi from next season would help develop and popularise football pan India in the coming years," Dhar expressed. (ANI)

