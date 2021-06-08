Sunil Chettri gives an unreal sense of security: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Indian football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was all praise for Sunil Chettri after the skipper delivered yet another memorable performance against Bangladesh in the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and AFC Asian Cup China Qualifiers on Monday.

Skipper Chhetri rose to the challenge and struck a brilliant brace and with those two goals, Blue Tigers defeated Bangladesh 2-0 at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium at Al Sadd Club in Doha.

"I've lost count of the number of times I've walked out of the tunnel with this man in front of me, for both, country and club, filled with an unreal sense of security that he will deliver when we need it the most. He just keeps turning up over and over again #BANIND," tweeted Gurpreet Singh Sandhu who successfully halted Bangladesh strikers during the match.



"He's always talking to the boys in attack about the passing of a mantle, and then goes and does things himself. Important win and fantastic feeling. So many good performances. Need one more night like this #BANIND," Sandhu added.

Chettri with that double against Bangladesh added another feather to his illustrious cap, as he overtook Argentina star Lionel Messi to become the second-highest active international goalscorer.

Sunil has now scored 74 goals, two more than Messi, and is only behind Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo (103) in the list of active footballers with the most international goals. Ali Mabkhout is third on the list having scored 73 goals.

India moved to six points from seven matches, while Bangladesh is at two points in the seven matches. India next play Afghanistan in their last group league match on June 15. (ANI)

